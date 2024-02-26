Lunar: Silver Star Story Touch has officially launched on Android following earlier iOS release, offering improved mobile upgrades

Lunar: Silver Star Story Touch is now on Android as well

Quality-of-life improvements include a revamped interface and speed settings

Expect hi-res artwork and an enhanced soundtrack

In case you missed it, SoMoGa, Inc. has announced the official launch of Lunar: Silver Star Story Touch on Android, letting players get their hands on this beloved RPG franchise on mobile following its earlier iOS release. The story follows small-town boy Alex's quest to become a Dragonmaster alongside Nall and his adopted sister Luna.

Lunar: Silver Star Story Touch offers that old-school RPG appeal of saving the world from an epic evil, and features plenty of mobile enhancements that make the JRPG a delight to play for modern gamers as well. In particular, the game boasts about an hour of animated cut scenes, as well as a lovely remastered soundtrack with enhanced music quality and voice tracks.

You can also look forward to a revamped interface that's optimised for mobile devices along with quality-of-life upgrades. This also includes artwork that's been enhanced to hi-res quality plus widescreen gameplay. Additionally, the external controller support allows you to enjoy the game with your fave peripheral - plus, you can tinker around with variable speed in battle and set difficulty controls as well.

Does that sound like it's right up your alley? If you're on the hunt for more games that will feed your hunger for the good ol' days, why not take a look at our list of the best retro-inspired games on iOS to get your fill?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Lunar: Silver Star Story Touch on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a premium title that costs $9.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or visit the official website for more info on the game.