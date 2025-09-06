Flydigi  Apex 5 Controller review - “An ultra-responsive elite controller”

Super smooth joystick movement

Features a small screen for pairing, button mapping, and changing settings

An expensive elite controller

Being new to the Flydigi brand, I was sceptical as to how well the Apex 5 would perform. Of course, with its price tag that's well over $100, I was hoping to be impressed. Luckily, the Flydigi Apex 5 didn't disappoint.

Unboxing the Flydigi Apex 5

The Apex 5 comes in a sturdy cardboard box with a sleek slipcover showcasing the device. Upon opening the box, you'll find the Flydigi Apex 5 , an instruction manual, two detached triggers, a charger, and a dongle. The controller is securely nestled within foam packaging, ensuring it remains safe and secure during shipping. Every item is carefully packaged, which is always appreciated.

Dubbed an elite gaming controller, the Apex 5 is a true beast. It features the traditional B and T triggers as well as a smaller set of M triggers atop the device. It utilises the Xbox controller layout with diagonally spaced joysticks and the classic D-pad, and X, Y, A, and B buttons. Between the left joystick and standard buttons is a metallic silver V, which hosts the home, menu, and view buttons, as well as a miniature screen.

A toggle switch on the back of the controller allows you to turn on the LED lights and mini screen. Via the 150FPS mini smart screen and D-pad, you can select which type of device to pair the controller with. Flydigi’s Apex 5 is compatible with PC, Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch. Beneath the toggle are the FN and home buttons. Grey rubberised grips keep your hands from slipping, and the back triggers are placed so that your middle fingers naturally rest on them.

How to Pair the Flydigi Apex 5 to Your Mobile Device

To pair your Flydigi controller to your Android or iOS device, simply turn on Bluetooth and set the controller to connect to the correct OS via the mini screen. Alternatively, you can connect the Apex 5 to your phone or tablet via the Flydigi Game Center App.

Beyond pairing, you can also use the mini screen interface to customise settings like language and vibration level. You can also enter the button mapping menu here, allowing you to remap buttons to suit your preferences. This really comes in handy since by default the B button is mapped to A and the X to Y.

The Flydigi Apex 5 Offers Smooth, Responsive Controls

Considering the Apex 5 retails at a whopping $179.99, my expectations for this device were pretty high. Luckily, it delivers on all fronts. In terms of style, the Apex 5 is sleek and high-end, featuring a classy white and grey exterior. But this controller offers more than a flashy aesthetic.

Its Force-Adjustable Hall Joysticks provide an incredible experience. They perform incredibly well with no drifting or sticking, even after hours of intense gaming. Further, the buttons are incredibly responsive and never once did one get stuck pressed down, which can happen with low-end controllers. The high level of responsiveness is in part due to the device's 1000Hz Ultra-High Polling Rate.

Whether flying down racetracks in Disney Speedstorm or dusting enemies in Call of Duty Mobile, the Apex 5 never let me down. The ultra responsiveness of the buttons and the silky-smooth movement of the joysticks make utilising this controller an absolute delight. No matter how action-intensive a game I threw at it, the Apex 5 more than met my expectations.

The Flydigi Apex 5 Features Six Bonus Buttons

Flydigi’s newest controller also boasts a decent battery life thanks to its 1500mAh high-capacity battery. The Apex 5 will even go into sleep mode when not in use for a period of time to save energy. However, while the battery is pretty good, leaving it on, even in sleep mode, overnight can really drain it, so for the best results, remember to turn it off when you’re done.

One of the device's highlights is the six extra buttons, which you can remap to enhance your experience. These include two mini bumpers and four rear paddles, 2 of which are removable. In fact, the removable triggers ship unattached, but don't worry, as they are very easy to set up. You can remap buttons by first connecting the controller to the desired device, then navigating to button mapping on the mini-screen.

The Flydigi Apex 5 Offers Unparalleled Performance

With responsive triggers and controls, mappable buttons, and a mini-screen through which you can customise your experience and pair to devices, the Flydigi Apex 5 is pretty impressive. The stylish and ergonomic design keeps your hands feeling comfortable during long gaming sessions.

The only downsides are the price and the default button mapping. Also, considering how expensive it is, it would be nice to have Xbox and PlayStation support. Still, if you’re looking for an elite controller and don’t mind shelling out the big bucks, the Flydigi Apex 5 is an excellent choice.