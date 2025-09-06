Flydigi  Apex 5 Controller review - “An ultra-responsive elite controller”

Being new to the Flydigi brand, I was sceptical as to how well the Apex 5 would perform. Of course, with its price tag that's well over $100, I was hoping to be impressed. Luckily, the Flydigi Apex 5 didn't disappoint.
Dubbed an elite gaming controller, the Apex 5 is a true beast. It features the traditional B and T triggers as well as a smaller set of M triggers atop the device. It utilises the Xbox controller layout with diagonally spaced joysticks and the classic D-pad, and X, Y, A, and B buttons. Between the left joystick and standard buttons is a metallic silver V, which hosts the home, menu, and view buttons, as well as a miniature screen.
A toggle switch on the back of the controller allows you to turn on the LED lights and mini screen. Via the 150FPS mini smart screen and D-pad, you can select which type of device to pair the controller with. Flydigi’s Apex 5 is compatible with PC, Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch. Beneath the toggle are the FN and home buttons. Grey rubberised grips keep your hands from slipping, and the back triggers are placed so that your middle fingers naturally rest on them.
Beyond pairing, you can also use the mini screen interface to customise settings like language and vibration level. You can also enter the button mapping menu here, allowing you to remap buttons to suit your preferences. This really comes in handy since by default the B button is mapped to A and the X to Y.
Its Force-Adjustable Hall Joysticks provide an incredible experience. They perform incredibly well with no drifting or sticking, even after hours of intense gaming. Further, the buttons are incredibly responsive and never once did one get stuck pressed down, which can happen with low-end controllers. The high level of responsiveness is in part due to the device's 1000Hz Ultra-High Polling Rate.
One of the device's highlights is the six extra buttons, which you can remap to enhance your experience. These include two mini bumpers and four rear paddles, 2 of which are removable. In fact, the removable triggers ship unattached, but don't worry, as they are very easy to set up. You can remap buttons by first connecting the controller to the desired device, then navigating to button mapping on the mini-screen.
The only downsides are the price and the default button mapping. Also, considering how expensive it is, it would be nice to have Xbox and PlayStation support. Still, if you’re looking for an elite controller and don’t mind shelling out the big bucks, the Flydigi Apex 5 is an excellent choice.