Call of Duty Monkey Bomb Cable Guy Phone Holder review - "Creepy monkey guy"

Cable Guys have done it again, with another quality model that can dress up your gaming room and hold your devices for you. This time, they've taken Call of Duty, specifically the Monkey Bomb, and created a large stand with it!

The Monkey Bomb is known by many names within the franchise: Cymbal Monkey, Surprise Monkey or just The Monkey. It's a tactical grenade that is featured in many of the Call of Duty versions. I have to say, this monkey is really creepy. He does look like he is going to kill you and probably curse your family.

Anyway, the Cable Guys Monkey Bomb phone holder is one of their larger models, able to hold complete controllers and your smartphone while still showing the monkey's head pop up behind it. The mould itself is fantastic, with lots of details in the backpack that holds the bombs, the cables that come off the bombs, and the paintwork on the monkey itself.

Though this stand does look quite creepy, it's true to the franchise - maybe even looking a bit more presentable than the Monkey Bomb can be when finding it within the game. The paint work still looks a little dirty or grimy by design, which is very fitting as well. This phone holder is quite hefty and durable, so there is no worry about the stand falling over in the case that you have it set up in your gaming space.

This phone stand feels like a real cultural piece, perfect for any gaming space or man cave (likely owned by a fan of Call of Duty Mobile, possibly playing the Season 8 update). It's a great way to rest your phone between sessions too if you ever feel like taking a break.