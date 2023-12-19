Flake lets you go on an old-school point-and-click journey throughout a snow-covered land, coming in January

Just in time for the wintery festivities of the season, The Legend of Snowblind: Flake has just been announced, and you can now take a little sneak peek at the upcoming point-and-click adventure from the official website. As the titular protagonist named Flake, you'll embark on a story-driven journey that promises to bring back all the old-school nostalgia of LucasArts titles such as Monkey Island and the like.

In Flake, you can look forward to diving into challenging puzzles wrapped in witty humour and presented with fully hand-drawn visuals and frame-by-frame animation. The game also boasts over 20 fully voiced characters you can encounter along the way.

As for the narrative, you'll explore the vast white landscape of Nesca Island across an "Endless Winter". It seems as though you'll also be travelling to the spiritual realms and even to limbo as well, all on an epic quest to save the world.

Does that seem like it's right up your alley? For now, if you're on the hunt for more similar adventures on your mobile device, why not take a look at our list of the best point-and-click adventure games on Android to get your fill?

There's no official word on the actual release date just yet, but you can expect the game to launch sometime in January. If you're keen on giving the new game a go yourself, you can soon do so by downloading The Legend of Snowblind: Flake on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Twitter for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the title's vibes and visuals.