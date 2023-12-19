Escape the evil ice cream man Rod once and for all in Ice Scream: Final Chapter

Solve puzzles and escape a nefarious ice cream factory

Publisher Keplerians Horror Games takes the old song lyrics, "I scream, you scream, we all scream for Ice cream", to a whole new level with its popular horror game franchise Ice Scream. There are already seven games in the horror game series available on the App Store and Google Play, and now Keplerians Horror Games is announcing the launch of the eighth and final title in the series Ice Scream: Final Chapter.

The Ice Scream game series follows a group of friends kidnapped by the evil ice cream man, Rod. In each title, you work to save your friends from becoming ingredients in Rod's delicious ice cream. You'll solve puzzles while avoiding Rod and his minions with the ultimate goal of escaping intact.

Ice Scream: Final Chapter lets you revisit factory locations from previous entries in the series. At the end of Ice Scream 7, all of the kids are finally reunited in the control room. However, now Rod has followed one of the friends to the control room. Locked inside, you and your ragtag group of buddies must outwit and escape not just Rod and his henchmen, but also the Evil Nun, the titular villain in one of Keplerians Horror Games' other main franchises.

The newest addition to the Ice Scream franchise features a new checkpoint system, allowing you to save wherever you want. You'll also be able to partake in various mini-games throughout your harrowing adventure. Uncover secrets as you explore areas old and new. Further, you can learn more about the game’s characters by listening to their conversations.

Ice Scream: Final Chapter features a ghost mode that lets you solve puzzles and escape at your leisure without any risk. There are also varying difficulty levels for the standard game mode, where you'll go up against Rod and his henchmen.

Keplerians Horror Games has launched its first title for consoles and PC, Evil Nun: The Broken Mask. Currently available via Steam and Epic Games, this new horror title takes place at a religious camp at an abandoned school where the sinister Sister Madeline has trapped you.