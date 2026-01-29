Fishing Star World Tour is Crunchyroll's newest release for anime-style fishing fun

Time to reel in a big catch with Fishing Star World tour on mobile!

When it comes to Crunchyroll's previously Japan-exclusive ports, plenty of them are firmly in the niche category. Stuff like the Crayon Shin-chan spinoff or Corpse Party, for example (which is the only time you'll see those two in the same sentence). But with Fishing Star World Tour, they have something very different to offer.

For one, as you might've guessed, Fishing Star is all about that fine sport (is it a sport?) of fishing. You'll be reeling in over 180 different kinds of fish in 40 exotic locations, all while upgrading your gear over time to gain new rods, reels and lures that'll help you draw in the bigger catches.

All this and a family-friendly anime-style aesthetic. It probably won't surprise you to find out that Fishing Star World Tour was originally released for the Nintendo Switch a few years ago, making this the first time it's appeared on mobile.

Fish frenzy

While it may not be quite as niche as some of Crunchyroll's other games (you can find fishing simulators pretty easily on mobile), I do find Fishing Star World Tour to be an interesting release.

Graphically, it's pleasant, and there's plenty of content to dig into. The fact that it's less niche also means there's a greater appeal for those of you who might not jive with horror, mystery or the more unusual stuff from Crunchyroll.

At the same time, I'll be interested to see how well it controls, considering the original made extensive use of the Joy-Cons. But I think those can be pretty readily replicated using the touchscreen. So it might just be that Fishing Star World Tour is what anime fans who are also into the pastime have been waiting for.

