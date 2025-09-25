Fire Emblem Shadows brings a social deduction twist to the hit turn-based strategy

Who do you trust?

Fire Emblem Shadows brings the classic strategy series to mobile

But there's a social deduction twist to root out the traitor before they destroy you

Play through two perspectives, trade for new loot and goodies, and enjoy familiar FE gameplay

The Fire Emblem franchise is no stranger to mobile. So I wasn't altogether shocked to find out we've got a brand-new surprise release on our hands. But Fire Emblem Shadows, with its chibi take on the series, has a twist that I don't think anyone saw coming as it releases today on iOS and Android.

In your standard war between shadow and light, you'll pledge allegiance to the goddesses of either side. If you've played Fire Emblem before, you'll be used to the basic strategy mixed with RPG combat as you select your three heroes to fight. But one of them is not all they seem to be.

Yes, this is Fire Emblem meets social deduction! In each battle, you'll have only a few minutes to deduce which of the three you've taken to the battlefield is the traitor. Once they turn, you'll have to not only focus on battling those already on the field but this monstrous traitor too!

Emblemished

Fire Emblem Shadows also comes with some possibly more controversial features. For one, in-game trading between players looks to be a core feature and key to acquiring the best weapons. It's not unusual for more mobile-centric elements, such as in gacha games (Check out our Fire Emblem Heroes tier-list ), to creep in, but they may not grab longtime fans.

Outside of that, Fire Emblem Shadows looks to offer a pretty compelling take on the series. You've got your requisite changing of perspectives to get the whole story, with the classic turn-based strategy/RPG hybrid gameplay, and the social deduction twist, which adds a whole new dimension to an exciting new mobile release.

Speaking of strategy, though, mobile isn't exactly lacking for options if you're a wargamer or budding armchair general. But it can be tough to know where to start.