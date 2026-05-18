Where Winds Meet celebrates its half-anniversary, announcing the new Imperial Palace expansion

Where Winds Meet is celebrating its half-anniversary with a massive announcement

The Imperial Palace is set to be their next major expansion

It promises to be a richly detailed recreation of the structure and its intrigues

With its high-flying wuxia action, Where Winds Meet has undoubtedly caught the imagination of fans the world over. Or it certainly has if NetEase and Everstone Studios' plans are any indication. Because not only are they celebrating Where Winds Meet's half anniversary, but they've also announced its second major expansion!

While the Hexi expansion took you to the fringes of China, the Imperial Palace will instead draw you in to its very heart. Promising to be a massive, detailed replica of the Imperial Palace right down to its corridors and scheming courtly factions, it may be smaller in scale but not scope.

The Imperial Palace itself will boast over 3000 NPCs, including members of the royal family. And considering how crucial the intrigue that went on within the walls of the Imperial Palace was to Chinese history, I've no doubt this new expansion will be fascinating to history buffs as much as it is to players.

Imperial march

Of course, the Imperial Palace is far from the only major feature coming to Where Winds Meet. The Homesteading system will let you return to the town of Qinghe and construct your own private residence, complete with farming! They also reiterated that Where Winds Meet is set to receive a host of optimisations and additional servers for players across the world.

Add to that a new weapon in the form of gauntlets, five-person PvE, a companion system and a new mode where you'll explore ancient tombs, and I think it's safe to say that fans of Where Winds Meet won't be short on new stuff to explore anytime soon.

But if high-flying stunts, swords and flurries of punches and kicks aren't your thing, then why not go Ahead of the Game and check out our coverage of the upcoming Barbie Horse Ride & Rescue?