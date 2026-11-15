Feed the Scorchpot serves up a dice-rolling roguelike where you cook for a dragon

Try not to become the main course

Roll dice to gather ingredients and cook recipes

Build across a hex grid with 50-plus buildings

Out now in Android Early Access, with iOS coming soon

Feed the Scorchpot is based on a rather simple deal - a dragon protects your island for twenty years, and in return, you cook it dinner for twenty years. The hand-drawn dice roguelike from husband-and-wife studio Moravian is out now in early access on Google Play, with an iOS version coming soon.

Each year, you roll dice to work the island, harvest ingredients, combine them into recipes and then cook them down in the Scorchpot itself. If the meal isn’t up to scratch, then it’s been made fairly clear that you end up in the pot instead.

All your strategizing happens on the island itself. You build farmsteads, shrines and harbours across a hex grid so they feed into one another, with more than 50 buildings and 80 recipes to unlock and upgrade, and the recipes boost your Flavor and Essence to multiply your Fodder score.

There are over 20 types of dice to tune your tray with as well, including odd, even and coloured dice, plus one with a six on every face. Winning in fewer seasons gets you a bigger payoff, but every extra year brings harsher odds and a hungrier dragon, which occasionally throws a tantrum and sets fire to your board.

Comparisons have been made to Balatro and Slay the Spire, which is a lot to live up to. Balatro showed there are plenty of people on phones happy to spend hours chasing silly scores, and Feed the Scorchpot is going about it sensibly by letting you start for free and unlock the rest with a single purchase.

You can grab Feed the Scorchpot in early access from Google Play now. And if you were thinking just like I am, then yes, you can pet the dragon.

Looking for something similar? Check out our list of the best roguelikes on Android.