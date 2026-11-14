Clone Drone in the Danger Zone finally brings its limb-slicing combat to mobile

Armed and dangerous

The voxel sword-fighter is now out on iOS and Android

Anniversary Update adds three new Challenges, including Saw Dog

Story, co-op, PvP and dinosaur-riding antics await

We’ve been keeping a close eye on Clone Drone in the Danger Zone since it was first announced for mobile. And now, the voxel-based hack ‘n slash finally launched on iOS and Android. On top of that, the studio has marked the occasion with a 10-year Anniversary Update as well.

If you haven’t come across it before, you play as a human whose mind has been uploaded into a robot gladiator, fighting to survive in an arena run by an empire of intelligent machines. The combat is very direct. Instead of depleting a health bar, you’re slicing your opponents apart bit by bit, one arm and leg at a time.

Away from the arena, there’s a story about linking up with the resistance and fighting back, along with co-op and PvP, and the odd stint at the controls of a spaceship or a dinosaur. It’s done very well for itself on PC, too, with more than two million copies sold.

The 10-year Anniversary Update is also out now and it adds three new Challenges. One of them is the long-anticipated Saw Dog, which sounds about as friendly as you’d expect, and another is a more story-driven Challenge. Our last piece on it also mentioned new Endless mode levels and QoL fixes.

Back when the mobile version was first announced, Doborog said the hardest part of the port was getting the controls right. Combat built around aiming a swing at a particular limb is a lot to ask of a touchscreen, and it’s the one part that doesn’t carry over from PC automatically.

Plenty of PC indies have made the jump well, Dead Cells and Vampire Survivors among them, but both are far more forgiving about exactly where your hits land. If the controls hold up, the multiplayer crowd it has built on Steam gives it a better start than most ports get.

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone is out now on mobile.

If you want something else to swing a sword at, check out our list of the best action games on Android.