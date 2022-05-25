Zynga is celebrating Pride Month soon with an abundance of events in all of its games

Every year, June is celebrated as Pride Month, to raise awareness and increase inclusivity towards the LGBTQIA2S+ community. Zynga, the massive mobile gaming company behind the beloved FarmVille series, already has a host of events planned in all of their games throughout the month. Additionally, Zynga’s employee resource group, zPride will also be donating $50,000 to multiple non-profit organisations that support the LGBTQIA2S+ cause.

Pride Month will see four of FarmVille 3’s LGBTQIA2S+ characters in the limelight – Bobbi Stitch, who believes in inclusivity, togetherness, and acceptance, Ginny Glaze, a grilling legend who loves without any differences, the lumberjack Chad who will use his axe on any biases, and finally Carlos, who spreads the message of diversity and equality, while also serving delicious ice-cream.

Game of Throne Slots Casino (June 4th-6th and 25th-26th)

The House of Martell is hosting a fun event for players where Oberyn Martell and Ellaria Sand will be found alongside players helping them spin slots and earn a bunch of extra coins.

New threads are coming to the High Heels! World! To celebrate Pride Month, heaps of new characters, Pride themed accessories and an exclusive Pride heel design will be added. Additionally, there are lots of gift boxes, levels, and pets to look out for.

Elvira is making her way to the game, bringing a massive Pride Parade with her. It will also be a rewarding event for players as those who complete SlotVenture will receive a massive jackpot at the end.

Emerald City sure wasn’t going to miss out on the Pride Month festivities. Everyone is coming together for a special event filled with challenges, rewards, and a raffle to win the Rare Rainbow Pack.

Words With Friends 2 (June 6th-12th and 15th-19th)

WWF2 is also hosting pride events with the first half comprising a Solo Challenge on the Pride Parade Route and the second half featuring contests against Gia & Fia. Diverse word will receive special mention and other rewards will include badges, profile frames, and more.

Last on our list is Zynga Poker, which will feature in-game pride-themed gifts like Pride cocktails, chips, flags, and more. Pride emotes will allow players to express themselves as well.

Zynga seems to have really planned out the entire month for the players. Its time to #PlayWithPride and show maximum support to the LGBTQIA2S+ community.