Farming Simulator Kids is heading to Android, iOS, and Switch late next month

First gameplay trailer revealed today

The game is set to launch on March 26th on mobile and Switch

It will cost $2.99

When we talk about farming games, Giants Software is a name that always comes up thanks to their wildly popular Farming Simulator series. The long-running franchise has introduced countless players to the agricultural sphere. Now, little ones can join the fray too as the studio announced their next farming adventure, titled Farming Simulator Kids, which is set to release on Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices next month.

To commemorate the announcement about Farming Simulator Kids, Giants Software has also released a new gameplay trailer, which offers a sneak peek into the game’s enchanting world. Step into the shoes of a young farmer who must tend to his gardens, plant and harvest crops, and milk happy cows to produce delicious products like strawberry milk.

You can expect all that while sitting in the iconic John Deere tractor because no Farming Simulator game is complete without the involvement of a renowned manufacturer. Children will have several opportunities to explore various farm activities while learning about the different agricultural processes.

Farm life is extremely distinctive from the normal city life most children experience, and the game invites kids to immerse themselves in a cosy farm life, filled with vibrant landscapes and engaging farming-related activities. It offers a safe and educational environment where children can learn through play.

Farming Simulator Kids will be released on the App Store, Google Play, and the Nintendo eShop on March 26th, with pre-orders currently open anywhere. You can sign up for the game in advance by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a premium title, which can be purchased for $2.99 or regional equivalent. Visit the official website for more information.

For the Switch owners, getting the boxed version may prove beneficial as it comes with a 12-page colouring book featuring tractors, horses, geese, and some in-game neighbours as well.