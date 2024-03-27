Farming Simulator Kids is now available on Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch

Take your children on a fun and educative farming experience in this new game

Latest addition to the franchise designed specifically for children

Kids will learn what it's like to lead a farm life

They'll be able to operate iconic tractors and John Deere machines as well

Last month, Giants Software had announced a new Farming Simulator game, specifically targeted for the young’uns. The wait is finally over as Farming Simulator Kids makes its way onto Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch. The latest farming adventure aims to provide a wholesome and educative experience for the little ones.

Farming Simulator Kids is like a children's book come to life, inviting young players to embark on a cosy farm life adventure. From planting and harvesting crops to taking care of lovable animals, kids will enjoy a variety of nature-themed activities that promote learning and creativity. By following simple steps in the field, they'll learn how plants grow and gain an understanding of the value of using crops to make products and trade.

One of the more entertaining aspects of the simulator is the opportunity to drive a tractor and operate iconic John Deere machines. Featuring the iconic green with yellow accents, these vehicles add an extra layer of authenticity to the farming experience, allowing kids to feel like real farmers as they explore the virtual world.

From the farming house to the farmer's market, farmland, and the barns, Farming Simulator Kids offers several charming environments for children to explore and interact with. The best part is that this is just the beginning, with plans for more environments and updates in the future.

Check out this list of the best farming games to play on Android right now!

Speaking about the game, Thomas Frey, Creative Director at Giants Software, said: “While the Farming Simulator series is and will remain family-friendly, Farming Simulator Kids is specifically designed for the youngest farmers. It is important for us, as well as for parents, to provide a safe and creative virtual environment where children can play and learn independently.”

Teach your children all about farming by downloading Farming Simulator Kids by clicking on your preferred link below. It costs $2.99 or local equivalent.