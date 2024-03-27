Asphalt Legends Unite, the highly anticipated expansion to Asphalt 9, will release on all major platforms

Embark on a new racing experience in July 2024

Expansion to Asphalt 9: Legends with full crossplay support

Will release on Android, iOS, PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch

Release date slated to be July 17th

Gameloft has just dropped a massive announcement as their wildly popular Asphalt series prepares for its next release. Get ready to experience the thrill of high-speed racing once again with Asphalt Legends Unite, the highly anticipated expansion to Asphalt 9: Legends. With its cross-platform capabilities, the game aims to unite racers across all the different platforms.

Asphalt Legends Unite takes a massive step forward as it targets a much wider audience including players on Android, iOS, PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and the Nintendo Switch. With a plethora of crossplay and co-op options, expect seamless multiplayer action regardless of the platform you're on. Unite will change the entire look and feel of the game with an enhanced graphic engine, overhauled garage, and a gorgeous UI.

The excitement doesn't stop there as the game is constantly evolving, with more intricate features like social elements and customization options currently in the pipeline. In addition, console users are in for a treat because the racer will debut on the PS4 and PS5, with physical copies being available as well.

Speaking about the upcoming game, Ignacio Marin, Game Manager, said: “Asphalt Legends Unite has been born out of a will to provide a constantly evolving racing experience with a level playing field across all platforms. We are committed to expanding the game to deliver the definitive Asphalt experience.”

“Today, we take the first step towards a new era for the Asphalt series, and we will soon offer players a glimpse at its future via the release of a roadmap. Dropping the number in the title is our statement: this is Asphalt, uniting all our players, now and for the future.”

Asphalt Legends Unite is currently set to release on all major platforms in July 2024. Until then, you can keep checking the official website to stay up to date on all the latest developments.

