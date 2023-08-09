Auto Battle Wars: Spin Tactics lets you play chess-style battles with adorable pet warriors, now on Early Access

T-Bull S.A. has announced that Auto Battle Wars: Spin Tactics is now in its Early Access phase on the Google Play Store, letting players get their hands on the auto-battle strategy title on Android. Players can expect to dive into a colourful fantasy world in vibrant 2D as they unleash their inner tacticians to take down foes in a more low-key setting.

In Auto Battle Wars: Spin Tactics, you can look forward to collecting units and upgrading them throughout increasingly difficult levels, all with a convenient auto-battle system that does away with the hardcore grind. You can also draw and merge mechanics in battle, then explore and unlock new areas as you progress.

Perhaps what makes the game stand out among others in the same genre is the way the visuals are presented, with minimalist character designs that are odd yet adorable at the same time. The cartoonish vibe each warrior gives off adds to the charm of the game, whether you're wielding the power of an enraged bunny rabbit with a club or unleashing an angry reindeer with dual knives.

If you're an Android user and you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can now do so by downloading Auto Battle Wars: Spin Tactics in its Early Access phase on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or visit the official website for more info on the studio as well.