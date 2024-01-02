Mobile Legends: Bang Bang unveils its esports roadmap for 2024

The new year brings new changes and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang has already introduced quite a significant one. As part of their 2024 roadmap, they revealed that their highly competitive MSC was rebranded to the Mid Season Cup. This was done to promote diversity and inclusivity so that more athletes are able to participate in this coveted tournament.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is pushing its boundaries as the Mid Season Cup will be held outside Southeast Asia for the first time. It will feature more participating regions, including China. Expect a much bigger prize pool as the highly anticipated tournament takes place at an even grander scale. That’s not even all as the developers have an action-packed year planned for fans.

Several other competitions will be held throughout the year in various regions across the globe. The list includes Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia, Myanmar, the Middle East and North Africa, East Europe and Central Asia, Türkiye, Mongolia, the Mekong Region (Laos, Thailand. Vietnam and Brunei), North America, Latin America, and China.

The M6 World Championship returns, with the Wild Card format coming back too. Participants will go through Group and Knockout stages and the matches will once again be held in Malaysia, home of the first M-Series. There’s still time for this one as it takes place between November and December. It will feature over 20 teams from more than 20 countries, all of whom will take part in 50+ matches.

The buildup to these tournaments will take place between February and mid-June, which is when all the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional Leagues and semi-professional tournaments will be held. Another round will be hosted in August and October and all of these will be used as qualifying competitions for the officially sanctioned tournaments.

Download Mobile Legends: Bang Bang now for free.