Fantasy Life i offers an epic time-travelling adventure with life sim elements

Fantasy Life i sees you taking on a new adventure living on a mysterious island

Venture back into the past and help stop the calamity ravaging the land

Or just fish, practice carpentry, and all manner of other lives!

Earlier this year, I wrote up a piece discussing one of the most important points of our time: just how much is too much to pay for a mobile game? Well, we may have a new contender to talk about with the launch of Fantasy Life i for iOS and Android at a whopping $24.99 price tag!

Fantasy Life i sees you joining an archaeological expedition to a mysterious island. On it, you find the ruins of an ancient world, a dragon's skeleton and a simple message imploring you to save the island. This kicks off an epic adventure, seeing you exploring the island in the present day as well as time-travelling back to its golden age 1000 years prior.

Get a life

Of course, you can go on an epic adventure, or simply stick around fishing, cooking and crafting. With 14 distinctive 'lives' to pick from, and the ability to switch between them, you can experience everything from adventure to relaxation on the island.

You may recall the original Fantasy Life from way back in 2014, when we reviewed it. And this intriguing mixture of Zelda-style adventure and Animal Crossing-like life sim seems to be at its best yet in Fantasy Life i.

Of course, as mentioned above, all this comes at a hefty cost. But like other premium examples, this does seem to come with enough content (and no ads) to justify it, if you're willing to pay it. And if you are, you can find Fantasy Life i on iOS and Android right now!

But maybe you're also shopping around a bit for some brand-new releases to play. In which case, why not check out our list of the five new mobile games to try this week? This regular feature offers up the most interesting launches from the last seven days, with Discounty and Reigns: Beyond getting top billing.