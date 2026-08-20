Club lets Jeff Stelling put football’s armchair owners to the test

Time to submit those transfer plans in writing

Jeff Stelling fronts CLUB

750,000 club owners

Real results shape scores

Jeff Stelling has spent years hearing football supporters explain how their clubs ought to be run. For the 26/27 season, he gets to hand them the keys and watch what happens next.

The presenter is fronting a new campaign for Club, a free-to-play football owner sim from Formation Games. Its in-game TV show will seek out football’s loudest voices and ask them to put their ownership theories into practice. Finally, the group chat has an examination board.

Club already has 750,000 club owners after gaining ground during the World Cup, and it reached number one on the UK App Store. Formation Games was co-founded by former FA chief executive Alex Horne, while Club is sponsoring Dagenham & Redbridge this season.

Picking a squad is only the beginning. You are also responsible for upgrading the stadium, hiring backroom staff, arranging transfers and loans, managing the salary cap and designing a crest. The last one will not rescue a poor defence, but at least the defeat can look branded.

Real-world performances decide how your footballers score, with live results feeding into your club’s progress. Weekly PvP competitions take you from Iron League towards Diamond League, and private leagues let friends compare their ownership records. One bad Saturday can undo a very clever week in the boardroom.

Giving you control of the wider club is a smart extension of fantasy football. It also removes several convenient excuses. The manager, facilities and transfer policy are all yours, so the imaginary board cannot be blamed unless you start arguing with yourself.

Club includes purchasable Gems and randomised Agent Calls, with rarity rates listed under each Agent profile. Those calls can also be earned through play though.

Stelling will now find out how many confident owners survive contact with a budget.

Our list of the best football games on Android has more places to test your tactics once the post-match explanations are finished.