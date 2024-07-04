Fantasma, Dynabytes' augmented reality adventure, adds new languages to coincide with Gamescom Latam

With more to come!

The latest update introduces Japanese, Korean, Malay and Portuguese

German, Italian, and Spanish are arriving in the next few months

Fantasma sees you battling against evil creatures in AR

Although we endeavour to cover as many mobile games as possible here at Pocket Gamer, a few will inevitably slip under the radar. A recent example - one I discovered while at Gamescom Latam last week - is Dynabytes' Fantasma, an augmented reality multiplayer GPS adventure. Not an easy one to say quickly, that's for sure.

Alongside raising awareness, Fantasma's appearance at the show coincides with an update introducing new languages. They are Japanese, Korean, Malay, and - appropriately given that Gamescom Latam takes place in Brazil - Portuguese. Dynabytes aren't stopping there, though, with Spanish, Italian and German support expected to arrive over the next few months.

Now that's all wonderful stuff, but what's Fantasma all about, I assume you're asking? Well, you're tasked with tracking down and battling the titular enemies who are being more than a nuance to the world. To do so, you need to put down bait. Although, in this case, that's portable electromagnetic fields rather than something you'd stick on a hook and toss into the sea.

Once enticed, you will battle these paranormal-like entities in augmented reality. That means swinging your phone around your bedroom, local park or wherever you happen to be, trying to keep the Fantasma in your sights as you tap the screen to shoot little balls at them. After successfully whittling down their health bar, you can imprison them in specialised bottles.

All of the Fantasmas you face – as you might have guessed from the first paragraph in this article – pop up based on your real-world location. So you might want to wander about to find more rather than sticking to one spot. That said, the sensors you can deploy expand your radar and reel these entities in from further away. And you don't have to face them alone, either. You can team up with other players for a more social experience.

Fantasma is available now on the App Store and Google Play, where it's free-to-play with in-app purchases. If interested, download it for your preferred platform using the big buttons below.

