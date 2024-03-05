Top 5 mobile games like Fallout Shelter
Love Fallout Shelter but itching to try something new? Then check out this list of mobile games similar to Fallout Shelter.
Fallout Shelter is a beloved shelter-building game based on the popular Fallout gaming franchise. In Fallout Shelter, you build, expand, and manage an underground vault in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Despite being around for nearly ten years, the game remains a fan favourite.
Despite the game’s engaging gameplay and immersive irradiated world, you may be burned out on Fallout Shelter, or maybe you're just looking for something new yet familiar. Either way, if you enjoy the game but are itching to try something fresh, then check out our list of mobile games like Fallout Shelter.
First Refuge: Z
After a deadly zombie virus brings humanity to near extinction, you must lead a group of survivors in building an underground base. Make your base your own as you build it to your liking. You’ll expand and upgrade your base to protect your community. Give each of your followers a job to complete, or if it suits your fancy, banish them to the wasteland.
It’s not just zombies you’ll need to look out for. The wastelands are teeming with bandits and evil corporations. Additionally, you face players worldwide in PvP. Recruit legendary heroes to help you conquer the wastes and form alliances with other players to bolster each other's strength.
Pixel Starships
A fantastic shelter-building game with a sci-fi twist, Pixel Starships lets you design and build your own Starship. Much like Fallout Shelter, you’ll construct new rooms, manage limited resources, and protect your ship from threats. As you play, you'll come across a variety of alien races and factions that you can conquer and command. In addition, the game provides a variety of planets to discover.
You’ll battle against other players and form alliances with friends. During combat, you must target a room on the enemy ship by dragging the target symbol over it. Once you've destroyed a room, you can continue to attack it to damage the ship's hull. Pixel Starships also allows you to program situational AI commands to your crew and ship systems. This allows for automatic combat and offline play.
You'll mine crystals, which you can then use to upgrade rooms on your ship. You’ll even earn rewards by completing tasks. A fun shelter management game set in an adorable 8-bit world, Pixel Starships is a great choice if you love the sci-fi aspects of Fallout Shelter.
Sheltered
If you love an excellent post-apocalyptic setting, then Sheltered by developer Team 17 Digital Limited is worth checking out. In Sheltered, you'll need to gather as many resources as possible as you travel to the underground concrete bunker that your family will live in to survive a nuclear holocaust.
Protect your family as you make difficult choices on how to survive. Manage your scarce resources and do whatever it takes to keep your family alive. You'll need to send family members out into the dangerous wasteland to gain more resources.
Whoever you choose to send, be sure to craft a weapon for them first. Terrifying factions and formidable beasts roam the wastes, and a good weapon is all that stands between you and death in the game’s enticing turn-based battles. You’ll also help your family level up their skills and attributes. However, every family member also has weaknesses, which you'll need to consider.
Last Fortress: Underground
Another exciting shelter builder game, Last Fortress Underground, tasks you with building and expanding an underground bunker to escape the ongoing zombie apocalypse. After Castle, one of the largest settlements of survivors, falls, you lead a small group of survivors in rebuilding and expanding a strange underground building.
As you play, you’ll add rooms such as mission control, the satellite nexus and power generators. Place each room wherever you’d like; the shelter’s layout is entirely up to you. Each survivor you take in has their own unique skill that will help your group survive. You’ll recruit doctors, engineers, chefs, miners, soldiers and more.
Journey into the wastelands to scavenge for precious resources. You can even set up camps to act as operating bases and resource points; however, zombies are always ready to strike above ground. Luckily, you can join an alliance to aid you in research and construction. With all this and more, Last Fortress: Underground is an engaging shelter builder that will surely remind you of Fallout Shelter.
Jellyville
A post-apocalyptic shelter management game of a different sort, Jellyville takes place long after the earth has become uninhabitable for humans. After pollution made the world unsuitable for human life, the species fled to the stars. Over time, nature reclaimed the earth, burying all traces of civilization beneath sand and soil.
Now, Jelly creatures have emerged from the ruins, ready to become the new dominant species. As the leader of the Jellies, you will build and expand your home base. Explore the earth, learn what happened before the humans left, and battle against your foes in this charming game. You’ll also utilize a complex crafting system and build a variety of new buildings to help your community flourish.
