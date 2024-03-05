Top 5 mobile games like Fallout Shelter

A fantastic shelter-building game with a sci-fi twist, Pixel Starships lets you design and build your own Starship. Much like Fallout Shelter, you’ll construct new rooms, manage limited resources, and protect your ship from threats. As you play, you'll come across a variety of alien races and factions that you can conquer and command. In addition, the game provides a variety of planets to discover.

You’ll battle against other players and form alliances with friends. During combat, you must target a room on the enemy ship by dragging the target symbol over it. Once you've destroyed a room, you can continue to attack it to damage the ship's hull. Pixel Starships also allows you to program situational AI commands to your crew and ship systems. This allows for automatic combat and offline play.

You'll mine crystals, which you can then use to upgrade rooms on your ship. You’ll even earn rewards by completing tasks. A fun shelter management game set in an adorable 8-bit world, Pixel Starships is a great choice if you love the sci-fi aspects of Fallout Shelter.