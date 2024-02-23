Fallout Shelter cheats and tips - Everything you need to get started

The complete checklist on how to survive and thrive in Fallout Shelter

Continuing the Fallout experience, Fallout Shelter brings the ultimate apocalypse experience to mobile gaming. Being challenged with tasks such as; how to design your base and vet dwellers into your community, Fallout Shelter is jam packed with exciting survival dilemmas that put you on the edge of your set.



If you're brand new to the game this is where you should start, with info on what to focus on when you get started and where to sort your new inhabitants.



It's hard being an overseer in the wasteland but with our tips you'll be the king of the crop before you know it. Read on for everything you need to get started in Fallout Shelter.