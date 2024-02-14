Hop into this detailed guide on how to find the Mysterious Stranger in Fallout Shelter

Fallout Shelter is the mobile version of the Fallout series on console. Before you ask, no, unfortunately, the game is not open-world, and you cannot fast-travel to fight a Scorchbeast. I know, it's a little bit of a letdown. However, there are still strong similarities to the console version that still makes Fallout Shelter super engaging and fun!

One similarity to its console version, you're tasked with building a base and ensuring that is self-sustaining and secure. While designing your base, you will encounter Dwellers who seek shelter in your vault. Each Dweller provides certain skills, and you can assign them to the rooms that require those specific skills.

For example, if you created a kitchen, and the kitchen requires the "A" (Agility) ability to enhance its production of food, you'll need to vet through your survivors and identify the ones with the highest "A" ability. Then you would assign them to work in the kitchen.

While expanding your Vault, you'll also encounter different creatures who will break into your base, attempting to destroy rooms and items. In addition to fighting off several species, you will also interact with a Mysterious Stranger who will randomly appear in your base.

In this guide, we will explain how to find the Mysterious Stranger before it's too late. So, let's get right to it!

The Mysterious Stranger has been present throughout the entire Fallout series, wearing a tan trenchcoat of some sort, followed by a hat and carrying his .44 Magnum Revolver. In past games, the Mysterious Stranger would engage in fights and would randomly assist you in battles. However, the Mysterious Stranger in Fallout Shelter operates a bit differently in comparison to past games.

He will randomly appear in one of your facilities and will not get involved in battles. The only benefit to finding the Mysterious Stranger is that if you find him and click on him, you'll be rewarded with a random amount of Caps. Shortly after, he will vanish.

How to find the Mysterious Stranger in your Vault?

There are two distinct ways to help you locate the Mysterious Stranger. One way is that the game will play a Vampire-like sound clip. This is actually a heads-up call that the Stranger will appear within the next 10 seconds, somewhere inside your base. So, when you hear this sound, make sure you are zoomed out, and you can see your whole base clearly. Also, keep in mind that the

Another way to locate the Mysterious Stranger is when you are fully zoomed out, as he will be highlighted with a purple hue around him. The colour around the Stranger helps him stand out among your Dwellers in your Vault. Even though he will be highlighted in a purple tint, he can still be pretty tricky to find, especially if you have a bigger Vault.

Make sure you keep your eyes on the screen at all times, and have your volume up. The soundbite will be played every 7-15 minutes, giving you a fair chance of finding him and getting a quick payout of Caps.

That's how you can find the Mysterious Stranger, and in case you ever need help with layouts in Fallout Shelter, we have covered a few that are the most efficient in our humble opinion.