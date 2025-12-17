Fallen Sword II looks to bring a long-running browser MMORPG to mobile

Fallen in

Fallen Sword II is coming to mobile in 2026

It sees the original, a text-based MMORPG, expanded to 3D

Fallen Sword II will feature turn-based combat and other modern mechanics

While mobile may be the big platform that we always espouse, I think we should give browser its flowers too. Before smartphones were in everyone's hands it was the web browser that democratised gaming. Now, a long-running browser hit is finally coming to mobile with Fallen Sword II.

The name Fallen Sword will be instantly recognisable to older readers. First released back in 2006 it was a MUD (Multi-user Dungeon) release that offered a fantasy world for players to explore via text and basic graphics. For Elgin-based studio Hunted Cow it proved to be a major hit.

Now, Fallen Sword II is set to debut on both mobile and PC, and promises to vastly expand on the world of the original. Including by upgrading those aforementioned graphics to 3D. You'll even be able to link up with players across different platforms with full cross-play support.

Falling down

While I'll not pretend to be some kind of Fallen Sword expert I will say that the suite of features on offer here is not exactly unpleasant. Especially the mixture of classic RPG gameplay with modern mechanics including crafting. The fact you've got turn-based battles, vast dungeons to explore and all the usual classes drawn from tabletop such as rogues, clerics and warriors very much intrigues me, as it takes the MMORPG back to its RPG roots.

Set to launch in late 2026, Fallen Sword II is currently in pre-registration for iOS and Android. And with three million players still sticking with the original Fallen Sword I've no doubt that this'll be one to watch as we head into the New Year.

But, it'll also face some stiff competition. As aptly demonstrated by our list of the best mobile games like World of Warcraft, mobile has become an increasingly vibrant place for MMORPGs.