Faily Brakes is the fast-paced, crash-happy freebie on the Epic Games Store this week

Way to fail your MOT

Faily Brakes 2 is the new Epic Games Store freebie of the week!

Experience a nitrous-fuelled race to the death, where spinning out is a question of when not if

Customise your car and clothing, and try not to crash (key-word being try)

Well, it's a Friday, and that means it's time to see what Epic Games is offering up for their freebie of the week. If you weren't already aware, the EGS for mobile lets you claim a free game of their choosing each week, and this time around the selection is Faily Brakes 2!

Aside from having an inherently funny name, Faily Brakes 2 is a surprisingly robust little racer that offers physics-fuelled mayhem to enjoy. The challenge here is simple: don't crash your car. But with all manner of obstacles and nitrous-injected boosters to send you hurtling forward, that's easier said than done.

Of course, part of the appeal is seeing your car totalled in each successive crash, but don't worry about seeing too much gore or blood as Faily Brakes 2 is as family-friendly as you can get, at least when it comes to hurtling at breakneck speeds into a rock wall.

Seatbelt check

Now, if you're vehemently anti-Sweeney for one reason or another, you don't have to make use of the Epic Games Store to play Faily Brakes 2, as it's also available on the regular Google Play and iOS App Stores.

At the same time, this is another excellent freebie that the Epic Games Store is offering. Faily Brakes 2 has simple, fast appeal and plenty of content to sink your teeth into, with many different cars to choose from and even the ability to customise your character, so you can see them spinning out of control in a wardrobe of your picking.

