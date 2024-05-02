Fallout Shelter rakes in ten times the cash with the release of the Fallout TV show

Is the time right for more Fallout on mobile?

Fallout Shelter has received a huge boost in revenue after the launch of the TV show

In-fact all the Fallout games have seen a jump in purchases and player-count

But might there be more that could be done to bring the franchise to mobile?

It's no secret that Fallout, the post-apocalyptic RPG, has received a huge boost in player count thanks to the release of the recent Amazon Prime TV show. Fallout 4 has seen the biggest jump in players, but 76, 3 and New Vegas have all seen a rise. But one game which may've passed under the radar is Fallout Shelter, which while we don't have player numbers, has seen its daily revenue hit ten times the amount prior to the airing of the show.

Fallout Shelter is a base-building game that allows you to craft your own Vault, the nuclear-proof bunkers that house many of the survivors but also hide horrifying pre-war secrets. And with the addition of new, recruitable characters from the show, alongside the first content update in years, it seems that Fallout Shelter has shown that it still retains a large player base.

But more than anything this raises the question for us, of why we don't see more of the Fallout games on mobile? Sure, Amazon Luna offers a way to play many of the console and PC Fallout titles via your phone, but we're talking about actual native play, not just streaming.

What we're talking about is the original games, like Fallout 1, 2 and Tactics. As far as hardware demands these games came out before the turn of the millennium, and while they would need some work to function well on mobile, we can't help but feel they'd make a killing.

Maybe that's the next step for Bethesda as they search for a way to capitalise on the show's popularity? We'll have to wait and see.