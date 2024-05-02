Mafia City brings back their collaboration with hit series Yakuza

That's how Yakuza works

Mafia City is set to team up with top series Yakuza once more

The games previously teamed up during the launch of Yakuza 0

Collect Ichiban, Kiryu and Majima in-game, alongside free emoticons

If there's any game we can't write about without commenting on the memes, it's Mafia City. A few years ago this game was everywhere on YouTube, and you couldn't go more than a few videos without seeing an advert or someone riffing on them. Strange to note then that Mafia City isn't just a nebulous set of advertisements, but in fact a real game. And it's also one that's bringing back a previous collaboration with top series Yakuza.

The brawling, crime-thriller series Yakuza was a cult hit for years before getting a major boost with Yakuza 0 that catapulted it to mainstream prominence in the West. Its launch also came in tandem with a promotional collaboration between the game and Mafia City. Now, the collab is set to return with new series lead Ichiban Kasuga and fan-favourites Majima and Kiryu returning with new looks.

Like a Dragon

????Mafia City × Like a Dragon???? Collab returns!

Ichiban and Seonhee have appeared! What adventures will they have?

Kiryu and Majima also join with a new look!

???? Play & get free emoticons

???? 5/1 - 5/21

????Playhttps://t.co/CLj9Ym9hYc@MafiaCity#MafiaCity × #LikeaDragon pic.twitter.com/FrYGvs0HDD — RGG Studio (@RGGStudio) May 1, 2024

While Yakuza fanatics might not necessarily be drawn to Mafia City, we do note that this is one of the first crossovers to feature new series protagonist Ichiban as the 'face'. He's fronted both Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, two turn-based spin-offs of the main series that have been massively successful despite the switch in tone and gameplay from its predecessors.

