Extreme Crazy Bowling is a new bowling game that offers a chaotically refreshing take on the genre

Bowling game with a twist on classic gameplay

The goal is to disrupt other players' games by stealing strikes from them

Different types of balls to choose from and a batting mode for even more chaos

Sportsmanship goes out of the window as you embrace pure chaos in Yu-Rin-Chi Games’ latest title, Extreme Crazy Bowling. The bowling game has just hit the App Store and Google Play, and promises to shake up your idea of traditional bowling.

Extreme Crazy Bowling is an eccentric game where your objective isn't just to knock down pins in your own lane - it's to steal strikes from adjacent lanes by interfering with other players' pitches. Yes, you read that right - you're essentially playing the role of a bowling troublemaker, messing with others while trying to rack up the highest score possible.

It’s obviously not going to be that easy to disrupt someone else’s game. There is a wall that separates your lane from the adjacent one. By breaking through this wall with your ball, you gain access to the neighbouring lanes, opening up new opportunities to cause havoc and steal strikes.

Yes, the overarching goal is to cause chaos, but there’s a lot of strategizing involved in that too. You'll need to aim your throws carefully, balancing the risk of aiming for the edges of your lane to reach the adjacent lanes with the reward of potentially scoring big points.

Adding to the madness is the variety of balls you can use, each with its own distinctive properties. From Earth-like balls to basketballs and even goat balls, there's no shortage of unconventional options to choose from. If you thought things couldn’t get any crazier, get ready to take part in the batting mode, where you can unleash destruction by filling up the Extreme gauge and smashing through walls with a single hit.

With simple controls but quirky mechanics, Extreme Crazy Bowling offers a wacky take on the classic game of bowling. Embrace the chaos by downloading the game now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.