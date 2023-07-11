Explottens: Rise of KLAW lets you shoot through the skies in cat-themed chaos, out now on Google Play

Playdew has announced that Explottens: Rise of KLAW is now available to download on the Google Play Store. The cat-themed shooter features action-packed battles where players have to fight using their feline friends across a variety of explosive weapons and gadgets.

In Explottens: Rise of KLAW, players can look forward to plenty of frenetic fun as they navigate destructible environments across charming visuals. Players will take to the skies to rage against the evil organization named K.L.A.W, and they have to do everything in their power to bring back peace in the land of Catmandu.

There's a colourful variety of cats to choose from, and each one offers a unique character design along with special abilities that can suit different playstyles. Based on the trailer, these cool cats are totally rad-looking and yet totally adorable at the same time, so wanting to collect them does seem like a no-brainer.

Plus, there's a fun narrative to dive into as well, with customisable options such as toggling explosions on and off to make sure the gameplay suits different players' preferences best. Of course, if you're looking for more titles where you can jump right into all the fast-paced action, why not check out our list of the best action games on Android?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading Explottens: Rise of KLAW on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info, join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.