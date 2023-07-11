News

HoYoverse will hold HoYo FEST 2023 across Southeast Asia beginning this July

By Catherine Dellosa
iOS + Android
| Zenless Zone Zero

HoYoverse has announced a series of exciting real-life events that fans of Genshin Impact, Honkai Impact 3rd, Honkai: Star Rail, and Tears of Themis can look forward to this year. In particular, HoYo FEST 2023 will be making its rounds across Southeast Asia, and it even includes the highly anticipated RPG Zenless Zone Zero.

Both online and offline events are in store for players across Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam beginning this July until August, while players in Thailand, the Philippines, and Singapore will experience HoYo FEST from October to November. This year marks the very first time that all six HoYoverse games will be featured, and players can look forward to an exclusive space where they can enjoy themed decorations to boost overall immersion. There will be stage competitions, quiz mini-games, hands-on demos, and even an online concert.

To top it all off, there will be a special sneak peek at Zenless Zone Zero. If you're curious about this upcoming title, there aren't too many details surrounding it just yet, but you can catch the embedded clip below for a little sneak peek at its gameplay and vibes, or head on over to the official website for more info.

Even more exciting is the fact that HoYoverse's live virtual actress Lumi will also be making an appearance - plus, fans can score tons of cool merch so they can show off their exclusive swag. You can find the full schedule below:

  • Malaysia: 1 Aug - 7 Aug, Tropicana Gardens Mall, Selangor
  • Indonesia: 27 July - 6 Aug, Mall Artha Gading, Jakarta
  • Vietnam: 27 July - 6 Aug, AEON MALL Tân Phú Celadon, TP Ho Chí Minh
  • Thailand: 20 Oct - 22, Oct TBA
  • Philippines: 21 - 29, Oct TBA
  • Singapore: 24 Nov - 26, Nov TBA

For now, if you're keen on learning more about the event, you can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.

