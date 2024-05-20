Cookie Run: Kingdom goes mythic with new fantasy-themed update in Beast-Yeast ep.3

Who'd have imagined it for a game about cookies running?

CookieRun: Kingdom is set to see its latest update, Awakening of White Apathy

Taking you further than ever before through the Beast-Yeast, it adds new characters and more

Get it when it hits CookieRun: Kingdom on May 22nd

Top action RPG CookieRun: Kingdom is set to get another major update, expanding your playable roster and more as episode 3 of the Beast-Yeast saga is set to hit the game on May 22nd! A reveal trailer you can see below shows off the two new characters and more of what you'll be able to see when The Awakening of White Apathy arrives.

In case you weren't familiar, Beast-Yeast is the Eastern portion of the CookieRun: Kingdom map that takes players to an Asian-inspired confectionary landscape. In this latest update, you'll explore even more of this new continent, including being able to recruit the new Cloud Haetae and Mystic Flour cookies to round out your teams. There are also new costumes, elements, resource buildings and more!

We don't know much about cookies, or baking, but we feel it's safe to say that CookieRun has definitely jumped the proverbial shark here. Although that's not necessarily a bad thing, because if you're looking for crazy ideas and more content to explore you can do a lot worse than this new, clearly quite out-there idea.

Still, it's been a while since we got the chance to cover CookieRun in-depth and we have to admit that this latest update, with all of its crazy new characters and exotic locales, makes us want to jump back in and take a look.

