Explosive Brothers brings retro-inspired, side-scrolling action to iOS today

Blasting off again!

Explosive Brothers is a newly released side-scrolling shooter

Blast your way through hordes of enemies with an arsenal of high-powered weapons

Grab power-ups to help you along as you battle zombie hordes and explore cosmic relics

Ever since Contra defined the genre, the side-scrolling shooter has been fertile ground for remakes and reimaginings. Be that something like the classic Metal Slug and its spin-offs, or new takes such as Broforce. And if you want to enjoy more of that slug-shooting, bro-blasting action, then the newly released Explosive Brothers might be for you!

Spotted during our regular jaunts through the releases on iOS, Explosive Brothers stood out for riffing on a genre not too commonly released on mobile. At least compared to heavyweights such as puzzlers. Explosive Brothers offers retro-style, side-scrolling action with 'explosive control.'

What that boils down to is running, gunning and jumping into action, using both an arsenal of weapons and power-ups to help you destroy regular mooks and huge bosses. You'll explore cosmic relics, take on zombie hordes and explore post-apocalyptic landscapes in your quest to destroy everything in sight.

Rocket lawnchair

About the only negative I can think of when it comes to Explosive Brothers is that it might be a bit too busy for genre purists. There seems to be a mix of the classic Metal Slug action and the more over-the-top 'millions of bullets on the screen' type of fun found in Vampire Survivors.

With that comes a myriad of power-ups and, I'm sure, a myriad of microtransactions. At the same time, this seems to be mainly restricted to gear sets. So if you're willing to give it a go and want extra action in your life, then Explosive Brothers might be for you.

Otherwise, you could always take a gander at some of our lists to see what else is out there for you to have a go at. Why not dig into our list of the best shooters for iOS to find a few more varieties in the first-person genre?