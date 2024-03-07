Exilesland is a new crafting, survival RPG that's coming soon

Exilesland boasts some pretty interesting gameplay, if a bit more generic

If it turns out to be as it says on the tin it could be a decent little survival crafting RPG title

The game's coming to iOS and Android at the end of the month

Exilesland is a new roleplaying game coming at the end of the month. And if that's a sentence you think you've read before, you'd be right, as it seems that there's a lot of stuff hitting storefront shelves (or the digital equivalent) this month. However, for fans of RPG games like Don't Starve, Exilesland seems as if it may be something that hits the spot. And it's coming on March 30th to both Android and iOS.

Judging by what we've seen on the iOS listings, it looks to be a fairly simple top-down crafting and survival game where you level up, gather stronger weapons and whatnot. Even if the art style is giving some serious flashbacks to games like Hero Wars and their...interesting adverts, it doesn't look bad, not at all. But...like always, we're cautious of when and how the other shoe is going to drop.

The only thing with Exilesland is that it falls into that trap of constantly looking to expand your power. With what we've seen gameplay-wise, it does look to be competently made, but your interest in the game may be based on your tolerance for that sort of grinding gameplay. That's not to say that can't be fun, but it's only so for a very specific brand of player. And in their case, Exilesland looks to fit them to a 't'.

