Glitch Games' next first-person puzzle game, Recursion, is open for pre-registration

Solve puzzles to break the time loop.

Glitch Games' second instalment in the Glitch Broken Dreams Collection is open for pre-registration.

You'll solve puzzles as you attempt to escape a time loop.

The game offers plenty of clues and features a hint system.

Glitch Games' upcoming puzzle game, Recursion, is now available for pre-registration on the App Store and Google Play. A first-person point-and-click adventure title, Recursion is the second game in the Glitch Broken Dreams Collection.

In the upcoming puzzle game, you wake up alone and confused when you hear a strange sound. You quickly realize a time-loop machine has been activated. Using your puzzle-solving skills and a Chronologically Aware Memory Enhancement and Recall Appliance (C.A.M.E.R.A), it is up to you to shut down the machine before the time loop starts anew.

Recursion features the developer’s trademark humour and challenging puzzles. To get through the game, you'll need to read notes, press buttons, and maybe even die as you try to escape. Don't worry, though; you can’t really die during a time loop. Relive a terrible Monday repeatedly as you attempt to shut down the machine and finally make it to Tuesday.

Glitch Games promises the title won’t feature any in-app purchases or advertisements. Further, the game boasts a lovely soundtrack, immersive sound effects, and gorgeous 3D graphics. The game also features a robust hint system and plenty of clues to help you solve its many puzzles. Glitch Games also states that your progress will be autosaved, but you can also save your progress in one of the eight save slots.

Glitch Games focuses on developing adventure titles. The first entry in the Glitch Broken Dreams Collection, Incoherence, thrusts you into the role of a man with no memory who must find a way to escape his strange surroundings. The game is now available on mobile, Switch, and Steam.

You can pre-register for Recursion now via the App Store or Google Play. To learn more about the game, follow developer Glitch Games on Facebook. You can also visit Glitch Games' official website.