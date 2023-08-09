Evil Awakening 2 - Erebus is giving away rewards to celebrate its successful launch

It’s been a couple of weeks since Game Hollywood released Evil Awakening 2 – Erebus, the sequel to the critically acclaimed browser game, on Android. Since then, the game has already garnered a fair bit of success and has been featured on the Play Store once more.

Evil Awakening 2 was already showcased on the Play Store during its pre-registration phase and its launch has only brought about more fame. The developers are celebrating these milestones through numerous in-game events that are currently live. On top of that, players can get their hands on a tonne of rewards just by logging in as well as new serves open up.

For the uninitiated, Evil Awakening 2’s story begins a millennia ago, when the Demon Monarch brought an army of doom to destroy humanity and take over the planet. The nefarious villain had almost won at the Earth was reduced to a barren wasteland with only a few survivors remaining. Ultimately, one hero decided to put a stop to it and enslaved the Demon Monarch once and for all.

Or so, they thought. The Demon Monarch may have been defeated, but other evil forces had already begun spreading. Unbeknownst to the earthlings, chaos was brewing right where the Monarch died. It would rise again in the form of Erebus, who will once again try to destroy the planet. Someone must rise to the occasion again in order to beat Erebus and save Earth one last time.

Players must embark on a perilous journey if they wish to beat Erebus. They can choose between various classes including a warrior, mage, or priest, each with unique abilities. Add to that, numerous modifications which will really help fine-tune the entire experience.

If you haven’t tried out the game yet, download Evil Awakening 2 – Erebus by clicking on the link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.