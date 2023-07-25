Evil Awakening 2 - Erebus, sequel to the superhit browser game, is now available on Google Play

Game Hollywood has just announced the release of Evil Awakening 2: Erebus, the sequel to the critically acclaimed mobile game. The follow-up to the popular browser game is currently available on Android with a brand new storyline, captivating graphics, and a thrilling combat system. No news on an iOS version, unfortunately.

Evil Awakening 2’s story begins millennia ago when the Demon Monarch led an army of doom whose only goal was to put an end to the human race, once and for all. The Earth, which was once a peaceful realm became a barren wasteland akin to hell, with millions of inhabitants losing their lives. Ultimately, one hero rose to the occasion and enslaved the Demon Monarch in order to save humanity.

The remaining earthlings seemed to rejoice at his victory, thinking they were safe again. Unbeknownst to them, evil forces were already lurking in the region where the Monarch died. The nefarious forces would rise once again in the form of Erebus, who will carry forward the Demon’s plans of annihilation. The cycle continues as another hero must rise to save the planet once more.

That’s where players come in. They must create a character who will embark on this perilous journey against the forces of evil. Players will have a choice between different classes like a warrior, mage, or priest, all of which can be thoroughly customized using the plethora of available modifications.

Evil Awakening 2’s world itself is massive, with several urban and rural biomes waiting to be explored. Besides following the main questline, there’s so much to do including raiding dungeons, jobs, and plundering. Combat also offers a lot of leeway, with busy players being able to take advantage of the auto-combat and auto-loot systems.

If you're interested in checking the game out, then download Evil Awakening 2: Erebus now for free by clicking on the link below.