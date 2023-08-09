Tilting Point announces new multiplayer strategy game based on Avatar: The Last Airbender, coming to mobile next year

Nickelodeon’s wildly hit Avatar series has been around for nearly two decades now and still generates a lot of interest. It all began with the original 2005 fantasy action show, whose success was followed by another TV series, comic books, video games, and two live-action films, one of which is currently in development.

The last year has also seen a rise in mobile games based on the Avatar franchise. We first got CDE Entertainment’s Avatar Generations, which recently celebrated its first anniversary, followed by Watt Games’ Avatars Saga, which isn’t quite set in the ATLA universe like Generations but draws a lot of inspiration from the franchise.

It seems like Tilting Points wants a piece of the cake as well. They have teamed up with the real-time strategy game developer, AN Games to create yet another title based on the Avatar series. It is set to be a multiplayer strategy game that has been officially licensed by Paramount Consumer Products, so expect to see a lot of familiar faces.

The game will be based on both superhit TV series, Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra. It transports players back to the world of Avatar, where they must join hands with their favourite characters in order to defeat the Barbarian Death Cult which serves as an evil spirit intent on ruling the world.

Players will take on the role of a leader whose responsibility is to raise an army of fighters who will do anything to restore balance in the world. Commanders will be tasked with building cities, managing resources, upgrading their structures, and exploring the massive world.

There’s not much else we know about the game as of now. Even the title is kept under wraps. We should learn more in a few months, with a launch anticipated sometime in 2024.