Mobile Charts: Top 10 free Android games for phones and tablets
Updated list of free Android games you can play in 2021
Updated on December 1st, 2021.
There are so many free Android games coming out every single month that you might be finding it a bit hard to get started gaming with your new mobile phone. Not only are there so many different games, but they also come in a variety of forms: Premium, Free to Play, Freemium, Demo and much more.
In this article, we are going to be talking about Free To Play, a very popular type of game which will never charge you, but does often have extra payment options available inside the game. For instance, it might get quite hard at times and offer to make it easier through you watching an advert (paying with your time) or buying a small item (paying with your money).
- We also recommend you to check the chart of the best strategy games you can play on Android right now!
That said, there's such a wide variety of free Android games out there that we're absolutely spoiled in picking out the best for you. It's a wide-spread payment method and incredibly popular due to the low price of entry, and fact that only the most determined players will invest money into the system. A win-win for developers and players alike.
There are many, many free Android games out there. With so many games, it can be hard to find a game that you are interested in or want to play, so we have decided to bring together a little list of the top ten free to play games that are well worth downloading from the Play Store and enjoying!Original Post by Jupiter Hadley, updates by Pocket Gamer Staff.
1
Canvas Run
Canvas Run is another runner game, where you control a group of colored balls. These balls have a beautiful, colorful effect as they move through the level, avoiding hazards and collecting objects. You will need to run into multipliers to get more balls to your chain before ending the level.
2
Stickman Escape: Choice Story
Stickman Escape features a bunch of Stickmen, straight out of the Flash-era, in dangerous situations. You will get a few options at the bottom of the screen and need to pick the best ones, quickly, to pass the level. Some of these options might not make sense until they have been chosen, so you will need to make quick and good decisions while learning what happens next.
3
Hover Skirt
Hover Skirt is another endless runner where you find yourself trying to keep your skirt nice and long. Your skirt is pretty long to start with, but as you walk around the level you will find various objects and items that will destroy your skirt. You will need to make good decisions and keep your skirt long to make it to the end of each level.
4
Handy Craft
Handy Craft allow you to become a handy person - one who does small tasks around the house. You can fix big holes in the walls, lay bricks, put down lawn, basically anything a handy man would do. This game aims to have an AMSR feel to it, giving lots of satisfaction through finishing tasks.
5
Text or Die
Text or Die is a different styled quiz game where everyone is given a question but needs to come up with the longest answer possible, then type the word out and hope that nobody thinks of anything longer. These different letters become bricks, holding your character up above the water that can end up killing you if you fall in. It's a neat twist on a quiz game!
6
Rocket League Sideswipe
Inspired by Rocket League the PC game, Rocket League Sideswipe combines soccer and car racing into one sports game. You are looking to score goals against the other team, using your car to jump, boost and dash the ball across the field. The game itself feels quite fast paced and very unique compared to other sports games.
7
Giant Wanted
In Giant Wanted, a giant has invaded your town and is destroying everything. You are actually a great sniper, so you must head shot the giant and destroy them, before they leave your town in ruins. The game is pretty simple, though it has a big one-more-go feel to it, and the giants are really big and colorful!
8
Papers Grade, Please!
Papers Grade, Please! is a game that allows you to mark papers to give people grades, have them complete various tasks and experiments, and even participate in gym class. It's a simulator that takes you into a quick and hyper-casual version of the school day, without actually having to sit in class.
9
Pull the Pin
Pull the Pin is a simple looking game where you control a space full of multicolor balls. You get to pull pins to control where these balls go, with the aim of getting them all into a container at the bottom of the screen. Sometimes, pulling a pin will mean that bad things come into contact with the balls, destroying large portions of them!
10
Bowmasters
Bowmasters is a puzzle game where you get to shoot arrows at a bunch of people, hoping to kill them before they kill you. It's an online multiplayer, so you will be playing with real life people, who may be better than you at single shooting characters in the face. The graphics are quite catching and the game is full of color.