Eversoul adds new Soul Kanna and double rewards in Champs Arena with latest update

Kakao Games has announced an exciting new update for Eversoul, letting you welcome Kanna to the fray. The new "Bullet Princess" Soul from Chalar Arms Corporations is a Fairy-type Ranger class character that focuses on the DEX attribute with a CC role. Her Ultimate, Rampaging Bullet, lets you deal devastating damage across a wide area depending on the target with the lowest HP.

On the other hand, Kanna's Passive, Angel & Devil, can provide you with a stack of "Angel's Bullet" and "Devil's Bullet" depending on her double gun: Angel's Gun and Devil's Gun. The former allows you to charm your foe or damage the enemy that can't be charmed. The latter offers you an additional debuff that boosts your damage dealt against the debuffed target.

In the latest update for Eversoul, you can also look forward to a new rate-up banner where you can score Kanna with a higher chance. This will run until April 4th, so there's still time to pray for the RNG gods to be in your favour.

Along with Kanna comes a limited-time event that lets you nab double rewards in Champs Arena. This will run until April 3rd from the Login Time Bonus. If you're on the lookout for more in-game goodies, why not take a look at our list of Eversoul codes to get your fill?

And if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Eversoul on Google Play for Android devices and on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

