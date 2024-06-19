Eversoul will introduce a new World Raid - Lighthouse Keeper, with bountiful rewards for valiant warriors who can take it down

Prove your worth across five levels

Kakao Games has announced an exciting new update for Eversoul, offering a bunch of new content where you can flex your combat prowess within the RPG. In particular, June 20th will see the launch of the new World Raid - Lighthouse Keeper running until June 27th. Here, you can join forces to take down the boss and whittle down its HP as shared by everyone on the server.

When the Eversoul update launches, you can take part in the World Raid as soon as you clear Battlefront 9-15. Taking down the boss has five levels, and each one will offer bigger rewards for anyone who's brave enough to accept the challenge.

Along with the new update comes Cherrie's love story, so you can discover more about the background of the Torch Pirates captain. Additionally, the Challenger Mode 15th Area - Shadowless Lands will be available to take on as well.

Of course, you can expect some welcome bug fixes too, along with quality-of-life improvements such as a Guild Introduction feature and a Guild Name Change feature. You'll now also be able to head to the Hunting Ground outside of the Town.

Are you on the hunt for more freebies within the game? Why not take a look at our list of Eversoul redeem codes to get your fill?

