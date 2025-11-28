Etheria: Restart drops the temperature low with the reveal stream of feature-rich season SS2

Who's been playing with the thermostat?!

Etheria: Restart has debuted new details of its upcoming season, SS2

This chilly season, named Rime Tiara, will feature a host of changes

New animus, a revamped Shell System and the new Ability Awakening are all set to debut next month!

While Sword of Convallaria may be boasting its massive new Witcher 3 collaboration, Etheria: Restart could steal the show with its newest upcoming update. That's because XD Games has unveiled the new Rime Tiara update in their latest livestream and set the date for its launch on December 4th!

Rather fitting for those of us in the northern hemisphere, Etheria: Restart's Rime Tiara season is set to bring the temperature down significantly. The headlining addition here is the Everwinter Tribunal, which will function as an icy Contender Realm arena to take your Summit Arena battles to.

Of course, like any good mobile RPG, the even bigger focus is the addition of new characters to the roster. And Rime Tiara is going big in that regard with the debuts of five new animuses to fit into your team lineup. Be sure to check out our Etheria: Restart tier list to see where additions such as Lowan, Palin and Fiamelia might end up.

Restart, reboot, rewind

I'm pretty sure you could make a joke about 'freezing', what with Etheria: Restart being set in a virtual world, but I'm above that. Whatever the case, this season sounds as if it'll be absolutely jam-packed.

Perhaps one of the biggest changes is that of Ability Awakening. Available for Turandot, Sania and RC-77, it allows them to unlock a suite of new buffs, with three SR animus each season being available to awaken per season in the future! That's on top of a revamp of the Shell System, a suite of in-game events to look forward to over the holiday season, and a brand-new battle pass.

In any case, if you fancy digging into one of XD Games' other hits, Sword of Convallaria, which, as noted above, has its new Witcher 3 collab debuting today, then we've got you. Check out our Sword of Convallaria tier list to give yourself a boost going forward!