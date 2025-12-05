Wuthering Waves' 3.0 gameplay trailer gives us insight into the action-packed new update

School's out forever

Wuthering Waves' version 3.0 update is right around the corner, coming on Christmas Day

And now we've got new gameplay footage to pore over

It features the two new characters and a sneak peek at the region of Lahai-Roi

While many fans can look forward to their favourite releases getting big updates this holiday season, Wuthering Waves players are lucky enough to get theirs on the big day. Yes, you'll want to mark your calendar for December 25th, not just for Santa, but also the arrival of Wuthering Waves version 3.0!

What's in store? Well, by now you probably already know, but once more with emphasis. Version 3.0 of Wuthering Waves introduces the new Lahai-Roi region and two new characters: Startorch Academy professor Mornye and student Lynae.

You've probably already seen the teaser, which shows off both these two additions to the roster and the Expedition Motorbike that'll serve as a new Utility for zipping around the map. But would you believe we've got new footage that was shown off at the recent PlayStation showcase?

Behind the scenes

It shows both Mornye and Lynae in action, with the latter having some particularly flashy moves that are sure to make her an exciting addition to the roster. More info on who else she'd synergise well with over in our Wuthering Waves tier list

Other than that, what's shown here is as you'd expect. We get glimpses of the Expedition Motorbike in action (complete with speed lines to make you feel like you're going even faster) and some of the traversal action in the bright and vibrant region of Lahai-Roi. And one intriguing story detail is that Mornye's abilities actually seem to hurt her in some way.

Ooh, what could that mean? You'll have to check in come Christmas Day and find out!

In the meantime, if you fancy expanding your mobile palate a little this Christmas, why not check out our latest list of the top five new mobile games to try this week for some of our latest picks?