Etheria: Restart season SS3 wraps with two new super-stylish additions to your Animus roster

Restart, rewind

Etheria: Restart is set to see the additions of two new stylish Animus as SS3 concludes

You can still jump in and experience all that SS3 has to offer until April 3rd

And both Asal and Airon offer powerful new abilities to test out on the battlefield

For fans of Etheria: Restart and its virtual near-future setting, season SS3's conclusion may be a bit bittersweet. Packed with content, I'm sure that it was great for fans to get their hands on even more of what XD Games had to offer. But don't fret, because SS3 concludes with two new super-stylish Animus joining the lineup!

You still have time to dive in and enjoy before SS3 wraps on April 3rd, and you'll definitely want to check our Etheria: Restart tier list when you do. Because I've no doubt that the addition of Asal will change it up massively, as this brutal warrior wields a giant blade and is even capable of stealing enemies' buffs for herself.

This eyepatch-wearing prima donna is joined by Airon. Whereas Asal is the Attache of the Elysian, Airon is Inspector of the E.O.S. Security Defence Agency, and befitting his prideful nature, he wields lion-themed powers with the ability to shift buffs and debuffs from friend to foe.

Naughty and nice

With SS4 of Etheria: Restart set to kick off on April 9th, it may feel as if there's little time to jump in and experience everything of what season SS3 has to offer. But it's well worth doing so, not in the least because you can always take advantage of our Etheria: Restart code list to see about snagging some free boosts.

In the meantime, two new characters are a pretty exciting addition. So be sure to check it out as Etheria: Restart's roster expands significantly.

But while Etheria: Restart has all the weight of skilled developer XD Games behind it, that's far from the only model for releases on mobile. Why not take a look at our list of the top 13 upcoming indies we saw at Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco for some great alternative releases?