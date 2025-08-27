Pokémon Go’s Kanto Celebration brings Mega evolutions and Dynamax Legendary birds

Back to the beginning

The Kanto Celebration runs from September 2nd to 7th

Timed Research includes Pokémon like Farfetch’d, Kangaskhan, Mr. Mime, and Tauros

Paid Special Research unlocks Dynamax Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres

The Tales of Transformation season may be carrying you to Kaldea, but Pokémon Go isn’t leaving the classics behind. The upcoming Kanto Celebration puts the spotlight back on the region where it all began, with Mega Evolutions, region-exclusive encounters, and even Dynamax versions of the legendary birds. All the action will unfold between September 2nd and 7th.

Kanto favorites like Chansey, Snorlax, and Abra will be appearing in the wild, with the chance to spot their Shiny versions if you’re lucky. Bonuses during the week include guaranteed Candy XL from evolutions, triple Mega Evolution duration, and double XP from spinning PokéStops. If you evolve the starters, you’ll also get Venusaur, Charizard, or Blastoise with powerful Community Day moves.

Timed Research ties into the region’s most elusive Pokémon. Each day highlights a different Kanto species normally locked to specific areas of the world, Farfetch’d, Kangaskhan, Mr. Mime, and Tauros. You’ll need to move quickly though, each set of tasks only lasts for 24 hours. Field Research also plays a role, offering Mega Energy, encounters, and XP rewards.

Collection Challenges are back as well, pushing you to catch and evolve Pokémon to rack up even more Mega Energy. For those who want to go a step further, a $4.99 Special Research ticket unlocks exclusive rewards, including encounters with Dynamax Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres. And to top it off, all of this lines up with the ongoing XP celebration event running through October 14th.

Here’s a list of redeemable Pokémon Go codes! If you're looking to stock up for this event in advance, a bundled Ultra Ticket Box, priced at $4.99 is available in the Pokémon Go Web Store . It comes with both the Special Research ticket and a Premium Battle Pass at no extra cost.

Download Pokémon Go now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.