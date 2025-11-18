Eterspire takes home an EVA 2025 People's Choice Award with new QoL update to boot

Eterspire has taken home the People's Choice award at the EVA 2025 Expo

The award comes alongside a new quality-of-life update for the popular indie MMORPG

Not to mention a new dungeon set in the sandy Desert Tomb

The MMORPG genre might as well be called the 'graveyard of empires' of gaming. Back when WoW was hot, how many huge pitches into the genre tried and failed to capture that huge success? Which is what makes it all the more admirable that indie MMORPG Eterspire has continued to see such success.

Case in point, the folks at Stonehollow Workshop recently took home the People's Choice Award at the EVA 2025 Expo, releasing a special cosmetic to celebrate. But while this is definitely great for the devs, for players, there's great news as well with the release of a brand-new quality-of-life update to Eterspire.

The focus here is on the inventory system, and we start off with new sorting options. You'll now be able to organise your Materials, General Items and Cosmetics tabs by their Slot, Tier, Latest or Alphabetically. You'll also find that the bank tab for cosmetics you've purchased from the Store is now renamed the wardrobe, and will be easily accessible from your inventory

Building upwards

But don't fret, because it's not just cosmetics being added in this latest update. You'll also be able to experience a new quest as you team up with Elmerant the Jackal to explore the mysterious Desert Tomb. Suffice it to say, there are sandy secrets somewhere deep within to explore.

Again, considering how resource-intensive an MMORPG can be to build and maintain, it's good to see that Eterspire is still going strong. Hopefully, this award will be part of a growing trend of recognition in regards to that effort.

