World of Warships: Legends celebrates Independence Day with new U.S. ships

World of Warships: Legends is marking the 250th anniversary of the United States

The update includes a new South Dakota-class battleship and destroyers

Not to mention a new commander, guises and other goodies to grab

This weekend will mark the 250th anniversary of the United States, and unsurprisingly, this Independence Day is proving both a landmark event historically and culturally. So, naturally, many big mobile games are getting in on the action, including World of Warships: Legends with all-new vessels joining the fray!

The latest additions feature four alternative destroyers with the Kane, Hughes, Osborne and Christoper ascending from tier V to tier VIII, respectively. Each of these new vessels comes equipped with Advanced Radar that periodically reveals even unspotted enemies on the minimap. Keep your eyes peeled for them in the U.S. Alternative Destroyer Crates and the Steel Eagles random bundle.

[Insert quote from the President in that one film]

Naturally, there'll be plenty of dedicated activities to sink your teeth into. But keep a particular eye out for the Big Chief Calendar. Completing the calendar will net you a new commander, Ernest E. Evans, not to mention commander guises for other notable officers in U.S. naval history.

Of course, there's an even bigger name headed out into the waves for this Independence Day. Completing the Pacific Hammer campaign with active Admiralty Backing will net you the historically significant South Dakota-Class, tier VIII battleship Indiana to join your fleet!

Add to that the new special currency Independium (yes, really) that can be exchanged for the new legendary tier destroyer USS Burrows, and it seems as if American players are chock-a-block with stuff to do in World of Warships: Legends this Independence Day!

Looking to put your command skills to the test in some higher-level positions? Well then, why not check out our list of the best strategy games on Android for some of our favourite selections, letting you prove you've got the chops to take over the land, world or galaxy!