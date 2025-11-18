Cell to Singularity’s Reality Reboot update completely overhauls ever major mechanic

The fun’s just getting started

Reality Reboot takes you back to starting from a single-celled organism

Progression is completely overhauled with over 200 new upgrades

Fresh content will keep dropping on a monthly basis

If you’ve dipped into Cell to Singularity at any point over the past few years, you’ll know it’s an evolution sim. The type that starts microscopically and then suddenly throws you into juggling between quantum computing and dinosaur extinctions. It’s a formula that works, and a whopping 50 million downloads prove exactly that. And today, the whole thing is getting flipped on its head.

Cell to Singularity has just released its new Reality Reboot update across iOS, Android, and Steam, and honestly, calling it merely an update doesn’t feel fair. This is more like someone handing you the keys to the simulation and saying, Go wild.

You still start back at the beginning of everything - single-cell life, primordial soup, the usual - but now the journey branches even further. Amphibian simulations are the first new detour, launching today, and the developers are promising fresh content drops every month.

What’s new is how much control you have over the whole machine. Instead of waiting for the sim to tell you when it’s time to push the big, metaphorical reset button, you now choose when to reboot your universe.

A full rebuild of the progression system (done alongside Danish studio Octocube Games) means every run feels a little more intentional, whether you're the type to micromanage your way to the singularity or the kind who checks in twice a day to watch the numbers climb like an overworked stock ticker.

Between the 200-plus upgrades, the ability to fine-tune your simulation hardware, and the long-term idle strategies you can set in motion, the update basically turns Cell to Singularity into a deeper, stranger, more hands-off-when-you-want-it evolution playground.

Cell to Singularity’s Reality Reboot is out now, so if you’re ready to mess with the fabric of your simulated universe, now’s the time to jump back in. And if you want a second opinion before nuking your timeline from orbit, you can check out Catherine’s full review for a proper breakdown of how it all plays.