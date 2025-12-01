Another Eden’s Final Fantasy IX crossover will bring Zidane, Garnet, Vivi, and Steiner to the fray

It's going to be a long ride

Another Eden teams up with Final Fantasy IX

Iconic characters, Chocobo, and even Mognet show up

Pre-registration rewards are up for grabs right now

A few days ago, Another Eden hyped up the fact that it would soon be hyping something else. And now that the mystery is over, the reveal is genuinely delightful as instead of rolling out the predictable giants like Final Fantasy VII or XV, they’ve gone with Final Fantasy IX, the series’ quiet overachiever and arguably one of the best stylistic matches they could’ve picked.

The crossover drops Aldo straight into the skies above Alexandria, and things escalate almost immediately. One minute he’s tumbling through the clouds, the next he’s being hauled onboard by the Tantalus theatre troupe, who, in true FFIX fashion, are juggling birthday celebrations, questionable plans, and just a bit of secret agenda on the side.

From there, the familiar cast slides in unmistakable FFIX style. Vivi’s wide-eyed excitement is the first thing you hear from the stage. Garnet has that quiet moment where she decides, very clearly, to stop being just an observer. And Steiner… well, Steiner charges in with his signature mix of duty, panic, and genuine heart.

The crossover introduces a handful of FFIX-style systems that immediately stand out. Active Time Events let you peek into what other characters are doing at specific story moments, while Chocobo Hot & Cold returns with its familiar treasure-hunting loop that lets you find hidden loot. Even Mognet is here, letting you deliver letters between moogles to unlock extra story content.

There’s also a pre-registration campaign running over the next week, where completing small social tasks adds to a shared point total. If the community hits 30,000 points, everyone gets a special cat-exclusive Black Mage’s Hat. Registering an email even enters you into a draw for a very charming Vivi-and-Varuo key ring.

It’s a generously long event, beginning from December 4th all the way through July 6th. And if you're looking to prepare in advance, our Another Eden tier list can help you sort out who’s still pulling their weight and who might need a break once Zidane and friends arrive.