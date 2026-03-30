Gunship Battle Total Warfare announces Robotech crossover with exclusive goodies coming this Summer

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Save the world in style

Robotech Defense Force pilots join the fray

Themed battle pass available to unlock

New narrative arc to discover

There never seems to be an end to global threats when it comes to sci-fi, but thankfully, epic defence forces are never short in stock, either. Joycity announced this weekend at WonderCon that it's bringing humanity's resilience front and centre with its latest Gunship Battle Total Warfare collab event - this time with the Robotech Defense Force.

In particular, the Robotech crossover this Summer will put limited-time themed goodies up for grabs, and will also welcome legendary heroes from the sci-fri franchise to the fray. This includes an exclusive story arc too, so if you've always wanted to save the world alongside pilots Rick Hunter, Lisa Hayes, and Roy Fokker, now's your chance.

As you battle against the Zentradi via collab Events and Quests, you'll also get to collect Portrait and Nameplate Skins and make your way through the Robotech-themed Battle Pass. Unlockable rewards include Robotech Avatars and even a Robotech Base Skin too - all to ramp up the immersion within the military strategy game.

There's a reason why Gunship Battle Total Warfare boasts over 15 million players across the globe, and if you're keen on joining in, you can head on over to the official website today! Or, if you'd rather refresh your memory about Robotech's missions online, Seasons 1 and 2 are now available to stream on Crunchyroll.