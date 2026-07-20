Summoners War gives you free Mystical Scrolls in its Frieren crossover shop

Turns out even immortal mages appreciate a good discount

Free Mystical Scroll every day

Earn Legendary All-Attribute Scroll rewards

Surprise Shop rotates discounted weekly offers

Frieren spent most of her show wandering around after everyone she cared about had already died of old age, which is a strange thing to build a shop around. But here we are. Summoners War has opened its doors to a Frieren: Beyond Journey's End collaboration, and Com2uS has done it with a dedicated Surprise Shop running throughout the month.

Drop in daily, and you get a free Mystical Scroll, no strings attached, alongside a 100 Crystals Shop that rotates its lineup on a weekly basis. If you have ever wanted to hoard Legend Runes at a discount while thinking about elven mortality, this is your time.

Running alongside the shop is the Collab Special! Treasure Chest Event, live until July 26th. You earn points through regular play, using Ameria's Luck and running Scout Battles among the listed missions, then cash them in on Treasure Chests.

The rewards stack up to a Legendary All-Attribute Scroll, which is a prize that makes the grinding feel a bit less like homework. Open enough chests, and you also pick up a pair of Lucky Magic Box Coupons, redeemable back in the Surprise Shop itself. You grind the event for currency to spend in the shop, which pays you in currency for the shop. On it goes.

Frieren shows up here and there every few months, and Summoners War slotting one in is hardly a shock given how often the RPG reaches for guest content to keep its long-term roster interested. Com2uS has also added profile deck sharing and expanded replay features in this update, neither of which will get its own trailer, but both of which make the RPG a bit less fiddly to actually play.

If you are jumping back in for the collaboration, our Summoners War tier list will tell you which units deserve those Crystals before you spend a single one.