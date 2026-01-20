Dark December is a newly released prequel to hit RPG Undecember

But it's January...?

Dark December is the newly released prequel to Undecember, now on iOS and Android

Take on prequel adventures and uncover the origins of the evil god Serpens

Enjoy familiar, but possibly a little too familiar, hack 'n slash action

Popular hack 'n slash RPG Undecember recently celebrated four years of service with a host of celebrations and content updates. But one recent addition to the 'December' brand that we haven't looked at is the newly released prequel RPG, Dark December. But what exactly does it have to offer existing fans and newcomers alike?

Well, as we generally agreed on here at Pocket Gamer Towers, the content here is mostly the same in style as the original Undecember itself. Dark December sets you on a course to discover the true history of the evil god Serpens, who'll already be familiar to existing players, and the Twelve Gods responsible for the creation of the world.

Gameplay-wise, it's the familiar isometric hack-'n-slash action that you know and love with plenty of flashy powers and abilities to pick from. You'll be able to bring your friends along for co-op action and pick from three separate classes, such as Morgana, a magic-wielding class that makes use of fire and poison abilities.

Dark and slightly darker

Overall, Dark December looks to be a solid addition to the franchise. But as mentioned above, there isn't really much here that seems to stand out from the original, which I reckon might prove to be a problem for Dark December's longevity.

That's not to say it's slim on content, of course, with multiple styles of play, including an endless horde mode. But I reckon that Dark December will mainly appeal to those of you not already too invested in the world of Undecember to take time off for something else.

